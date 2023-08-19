Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system
JOHANNESBURG - City Power said constant power outages in Randburg are a result of overloading the system through illegal connections.
The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying customers.
A growing number of municipalities in the city are adopting the cut-off model across the province in a bid to get customers to pay monies owed to municipalities for services.
City Power said its cut off-operation in Randburg follows complaints by the business community in the area that an informal settlement had connected to the grid.
This has caused trips in the area and constant power outages due to overloading.
It said these illegal connections have put a massive strain on the city's infrastructure, and in some instances, this has caused fires that have burnt down homes.
Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni launched a similar project called Operation Siyacima Manje Namhlanje, meaning, ‘we are switching it off today’.
Ekurhuleni is disconnecting water and electricity to residential buildings that have not been paying for the services.
City Power said illegal connections have led to a serious loss of revenue in the city, and it would continue with these operations.
This article first appeared on EWN : Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system
More from Local
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
DA in Tshwane warns striking Samwu protestors it won't hesitate to dismiss them
Public servants affiliated with the union staged a protest in Pretoria on Friday calling for a 5.4-percent salary increase, despite the municipality obtaining a court interdict against striking workers over three weeks ago.Read More
Crowthorne Christian Academy parents urged to contact dept over their kids' move
The school was issued a notice of closure by the provincial Education Department on Friday, after it was found that it was operating illegally.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.Read More