Psoriasis Awareness Month: The painful skin disease affects millions worldwide
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
August is Psoriasis Awareness Month.
The aim is to unite people living with Psoriasis so they can support each other and champion the common goal of finding a cure.
Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that often causes a rash that has itchy scaly patches.
It is normally found on the knees, elbows and scalp, but Nyati says it can affect any part of the body.
Nyati adds that Psoriasis is a condition that can be very painful.
Common symptoms of Psoriasis include:
-
Itchy skin
-
Dry, cracked skin that may bleed
-
Small scaling spots
-
Skin pain
-
Joint pain
Nyati says that from a medical perspective, they don't 100% know the exact cause of Psoriasis, but it is commonly understood to be an auto-immune disease.
There is also a genetic link but sometimes the environment can also trigger the disease.
The skin disease usually presents itself between the ages of 16 and 24 or in the late 50s onwards, says Nyati.
Psoriasis affects at least 100 million people worldwide.
There is currently no cure for Psoriasis, but there are a number of treatments available to control the symptoms.
It's one of those chronic conditions that can be so irritating. For some people who suffer from it, it may even cause a situation where they are unable to go on with their normal daily life. It may stress them out where some can suffer from anxiety and depression.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
