Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been warned about road closures in Sandton and Midrand as the country prepares to host the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, Russia, and South Africa) Summit.
Roads surrounding the venue for the event will be closed from Sunday, until the end of the summit on Thursday.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said the lanes closest to the Sandton Convention Centre will be completely closed off to traffic, and some roads will be converted into one-way lanes.
The following road closures near Sandton Convention Centre will be in place from Sunday morning to midnight on Thursday near the Sandton Convention Centre:
- Corner Maude and West Streets;
- Corner West Street and Alice Lane; and
- Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street.
Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers will be deployed to the affected areas.
"Motorists are advised to be aware of traffic disruptions expected at Rivonia Road and Melville Road, and at Melville Road and Helling Road [in] Illovo, Sandton on 20 August 2023 and 21 August 2023, where heads of states will be attending the Heads of States Retreat at the Summer Place Conference Venue."
On Wednesday near the Gallagher Estate in Midrand, motorists can expect closures at:
- Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive;
- Richards Drive traffic circle;
- Johnnic Boulevard and Lupton Street; and
- Johnnic Boulevardand Pretoria Main Road.
This article first appeared on EWN
