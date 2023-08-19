Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Parenting and Human Potential Expert, Nikki Bush.
Bush says it is crucial for parents to parent and not become peer-ents (friends) to their children.
She adds that kids need to have someone who is in charge and that parents should own their role.
Bush explains that when there are boundaries in a home, it brings about a feeling of being settled and when children don't feel settled and secure, they will test their parents and this could lead to manipulation.
Here are the common characteristics of a parent who acts more like a friend:
-
They often struggle (are scared) to say no to their kids
-
They avoid disciplining their children
-
They often take on their children's problems
-
They allow their children to have way too much say
You are not your child's friend, you are their parent. You can be their friend when they turn 21 but until then, you are their mother and their father - you're an authority figure in their lives and they need to know that unequivocally.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Children need predictability. Rules bring a sense of security and really bring harmony and happiness into a home. This is how we keep our sanity.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
