'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a bold claim that South Africa’s energy crisis will be resolved by 2024.
Ramaphosa was speaking to media on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) meeting at the Turffontein racecourse on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
- Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA's unemployment
- Power crisis hampered by deteriorating infrastructure, say energy experts
The president said rolling power cuts that have plagued the country in recent years have had far-reaching consequences on every sector in the country.
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.
“Energy has been a great drawback to us but we are working on it and we are certain that by 2024, the energy crisis will be over as we are ramping up more and more generation of energy. And now we have to attend to the transmission so government is not sleeping on the job, government is busy.”
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a bold claim that the country’s energy crisis will be resolved by the end of this year.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2023
“We are certain that by 2024 the energy crisis will be over as we are ramping up more and more generation of energy,” he said. TCG pic.twitter.com/0NFw5ra3DF
This article first appeared on EWN : 'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
