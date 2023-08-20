Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government has given itself a deadline of January 2024 to end the energy crisis.
Lesufi was speaking to media on Saturday on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee meeting at the Turffontein Racecourse.
Among other issues to be discussed by the committee was the province's plan to deal with the rotational power outages that are causing a huge burden on the country's economic hub.
READ MORE:
-
Power crisis hampered by deteriorating infrastructure, say energy experts
-
Renewable energy Eskom’s best shot at ending power cuts - Energy council of SA
-
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Lesufi said the provincial government has a detailed plan which seeks to secure alternative energy while protecting and fixing the existing electrical infrastructure.
"And we are also putting up three power plants that are based in Gauteng alone, either through solar and ensuring that those that don’t have electricity have access to solar.
"We are also improving old electricity plants that were dead in our province, we are re-activating them; that is why we believe by January we will have an idea whether we can relieve Gauteng from load shedding."
Panyaza Lesufi, ANC Gauteng Chairperson, said he welcomes the party’s Ntl Working Committee to check on the organisational progress of the province.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2023
Lesufi said the Gauteng gov is a “victim of our own successes” as it attracts a lot of SA’ns from other parts of the country. TCG pic.twitter.com/MusAkYe8No
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi
More from Local
702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break
The annual walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning, where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit
Traffic disruptions will start on 20 and 21 August at Rivonia Road and Melville Road, and at Melville Road and Helling Road [in] Illovo, Sandton as the heads of state attend the Heads of State Retreat.Read More
Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system
The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying customers.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
DA in Tshwane warns striking Samwu protestors it won't hesitate to dismiss them
Public servants affiliated with the union staged a protest in Pretoria on Friday calling for a 5.4-percent salary increase, despite the municipality obtaining a court interdict against striking workers over three weeks ago.Read More