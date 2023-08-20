Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years





JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa marks 40 years since the coming together of different sectors of society to launch the United Democratic Front, its former general secretary Cheryl Carolus said its vision has been hijacked by the corrupt and those who abuse power.

Carolus speaking to Eyewitness News this week said the task set out four decades ago remains incomplete.

The UDF was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa during the period when liberation organisations had been banned from the country.

Calls for a broad front resulted in a launch of the event in Mitchells Plain on 20 August 1983.

Carolus' memory of this day 40 years ago including how people felt, remains clear.

“Our gathering was sort of very, very risky to the security of the state, so a lot of fear, but I can just say that that hall was packed, people were hanging from the rafters.”

But, she said there was a determination to make apartheid – a system they all understood to be unacceptable, unworkable

Carolus said it was a time of great courage but that many paid a great price for joining the broad front.

“The time of brutal repression… because after the 20th of August 1983, many people went to jail for a very long time for many people killed.”

She said those entrusted by South Africans to lead have been abusing power, urging citizens to use their vote wisely next year.

ACTIVE CITIZENRY CRUCIAL

Carolus said South Africans must leave those who’ve been abusing power quaking in their boots.

Carolus told Eyewitness News it infuriates her to see those she has a shared history with involved in allegations of mass corruption.

Carolus, who reflected on the rights many were denied during that period said their grouping is calling for active citizenry.

The apartheid activist said this is a necessary component of democracy.

“We as citizens have the right and in fact, the duty to ensure that those who make themselves available to be public representatives must do so properly and serve and not be abused as the public. This is about active citizenry, not about party politics.”

BOESAK'S ANGER 'MISDIRECTED'

Carolus said Dr Allan Boesak – patron of the UDF is both incorrect and misdirected with his anger towards their movement.

Boesak who called for a broad front in the early 80s and helped launch the UDF in Mitchells Plain has rejected an invitation to mark the movement’s 40-year anniversary - which will be marked at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday.

In a letter to one of the UDF 40 steering committee members Popo Molefe, Boesak said he couldn’t associate himself with the UDF and its 'defend our democracy grouping', which is mostly made up of his former comrades.

Boesak also hit out at several inconsistencies in the African National Congress’s current leadership.

Carolus told Eyewitness News Boesak’s issues with the governing party must be taken to the ANC.

She also hit out at poor leadership choices he’s made, including his 1999 jailing for fraud – but said their door remains open to him.

“All of UDF40 leadership have spent some time in jail, none of us have ever misappropriated money, but we also say we can't deny Dr Boesak’s role in our struggle. We’re all human, that’s our attitude on it when criticism was raised with us about his past.”

