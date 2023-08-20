



Ready to soak up some natural sights and sounds in our picturesque province?

South African National Parks (SANParks) is hosting its 18th annual SA National Parks Week from 16 to 24 September 2023.

It means all parks will be open for free to the public over that week.

The inaugural South African National Parks Week took place in 2006 and was aimed at linking the South African national parks system to the global national movement and to also showcase the best of South Africa’s national parks.

This initiative aims to give the public an understanding of the role that SANParks plays as custodian of the country’s natural heritage. If we are to create a sense of ownership of the natural heritage of South Africa in all South Africans, then all South Africans must be able to have access to such. Hapiloe Sello, SANParks CEO

Visit a national park this year for free during SA National Parks Week, to see what it has to offer and do your part by getting to know your national parks, celebrate your rich heritage offering and experience first-hand the iconic beauty and plethora of natural flora and fauna. Hapiloe Sello, SANParks CEO

Locals will be granted free access to most of the 21 national parks for day visitors.

However this does not include free access to accommodation and other tourist activities.

Check Sanparks for more information.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SANParks Week is coming in September!