702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break
JOHANNESBURG - 702’s Walk the Talk is back after a three-year break.
The walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.
This year’s walk is hosted together with the Gauteng Tourism Authority.
The 23rd edition of the event is taking place in person following the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the country being put on lockdown.
Event director Danny Blumberg said there will be food stalls and entertainment.
“There will be a lot of vendors there that will be there and a lot of them are from Mogale City. Please do bring some money, there is a lot of entertainment to look forward to as well.”
The energy at the 8km walk start has been electric! People are here, ready to walk together, for their individual causes. 🙌' 702 (@Radio702) August 20, 2023
We're feeling the feels right now 🔥#702WTT pic.twitter.com/mYV7jyMlcN
This article first appeared on EWN : 702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break
