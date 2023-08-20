Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break The annual walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning, where hundreds are expected to walk for... 20 August 2023 10:42 AM
Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi Lesufi said the provincial government has a detailed plan which seeks to secure alternative energy while protecting and fixing the... 20 August 2023 10:09 AM
SANParks Week is coming in September! SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023. 20 August 2023 9:25 AM
View all Local
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa duri... 20 August 2023 9:48 AM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you! SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedd... 20 August 2023 11:04 AM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition,... 20 August 2023 1:51 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break

20 August 2023 10:42 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
Gauteng Tourism Authority

The annual walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning, where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.

JOHANNESBURG - 702’s Walk the Talk is back after a three-year break.

The walk is taking place at The Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng on Sunday morning where hundreds are expected to walk for a good cause.

This year’s walk is hosted together with the Gauteng Tourism Authority.

The 23rd edition of the event is taking place in person following the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the country being put on lockdown.

Event director Danny Blumberg said there will be food stalls and entertainment.

“There will be a lot of vendors there that will be there and a lot of them are from Mogale City. Please do bring some money, there is a lot of entertainment to look forward to as well.”


This article first appeared on EWN : 702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break




20 August 2023 10:42 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
Gauteng Tourism Authority

More from Local

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi in Johannesburg during the ANC's NWC visit to the province on 19 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi

20 August 2023 10:09 AM

Lesufi said the provincial government has a detailed plan which seeks to secure alternative energy while protecting and fixing the existing electrical infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

SANParks Week is coming in September!

20 August 2023 9:25 AM

SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa

19 August 2023 11:46 PM

Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Facebook/@SandtonConventionCentre

Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit

19 August 2023 2:26 PM

Traffic disruptions will start on 20 and 21 August at Rivonia Road and Melville Road, and at Melville Road and Helling Road [in] Illovo, Sandton as the heads of state attend the Heads of State Retreat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some ABC cables ripped off streetlights in the Randburg area were recovered during the removal of illegal connections in Kya Sands on 18 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@CityPowerJhb

Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

19 August 2023 1:13 PM

The utility embarked on a cut-off operation in the area on Friday, removing illegal connections and disconnecting non-paying customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with comedian Mel Jones in studio.

Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy

19 August 2023 12:02 PM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Black Mambas celebrate their 10th anniversary Photo: Black Mambas/Facebook

Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit

19 August 2023 10:57 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 1 August 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence

19 August 2023 9:34 AM

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane have been protesting over salary increases after 3 years without one. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

DA in Tshwane warns striking Samwu protestors it won't hesitate to dismiss them

19 August 2023 9:15 AM

Public servants affiliated with the union staged a protest in Pretoria on Friday calling for a 5.4-percent salary increase, despite the municipality obtaining a court interdict against striking workers over three weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand closed on 17 August 2023 after a pupil was chased out of a classroom for having dreadlocks. Picture: Google Streetview

Crowthorne Christian Academy parents urged to contact dept over their kids' move

19 August 2023 9:02 AM

The school was issued a notice of closure by the provincial Education Department on Friday, after it was found that it was operating illegally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break

Local

Gauteng has given itself January 2024 deadline to end load shedding, says Lesufi

Local

Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years

Politics

EWN Highlights

Anti-apartheid activists implore youth to protect SA's critical infrastructure

20 August 2023 6:47 PM

IFP Youth Brigade 'jumped the gun' with anti-coalition letter, says party

20 August 2023 5:53 PM

BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

20 August 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA