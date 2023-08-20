[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals
South African singer and songwriter MOE, real name Motswedi Modiba, has made history by becoming the first black and African singer to grace the legendary stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.
‘Sing China’, is the equivalent of the reality tv singing competition, ‘The Voice’.
It wasn't just MOE's soulful voice that impressed the judges and the audience, but also her ability to sing fluently in Mandarin.
Following her appearance on the show (which aired on Friday 11 August), the singer took to social media to share the news that she has joined the competition that is loved and watched by millions of people around Asia.
"Honestly, I was very nervous. But I kept thinking about what a blessing it is for me to be in this moment… and I’m so glad it worked out absolutely perfectly," she said in an Instagram post.
She added: "It’s incredible how far and deep music can go when our hearts are in it. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this moment in time."
Watch her performances below:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvz16fDLvRe/
