The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the democratic government had fallen short of the expectations set by the people of South Africa.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.
The UDF was an alliance formed four decades ago, made up of banned anti-apartheid political parties.
#UDF40 pic.twitter.com/uk7aEZuAbS' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2023
More than half the population in South Africa live below the poverty line while unemployment, crime and corruption remain high despite government’s efforts.
These were the reasons given by President Ramaphosa over why the UDF's vision for the country post-1994 had not materialised.
"Corruption, wasteful expenditure and general malfeasance are the rot that must be excised before they completely reverse our democratic gains."
Speakers at the UDF event have called for a return of strong active citizenry in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga
Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa failed to report the burglary at his farm.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.Read More
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years
The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa during a period when liberation organisations had been banned from the country.Read More
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'
Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.Read More
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.Read More
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote
Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together should the ANC fail to reach a 50+1 majority at the general polls next year.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More
Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024
Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?Read More
More from Local
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion.Read More
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right
"We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?"Read More
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD
Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high.Read More
BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
The BRICS Summit is set to take place in South Africa from 22 to 24 August.Read More
10 arrested, 2 officers shot as booze confiscation leads to havoc in Ravensmead
The men aged between 20 and 54 are set be to charged with attempted murder.Read More
China's Xi Jinping heading to SA on Monday ahead of BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to South Africa on Monday ahead of the BRICS summit this week.Read More
[LISTEN] Can alternative power sources impact your insurance?
There has been an increase in people using alternative energy sources to deal with the country's power crisis.Read More
Reflecting on 702 Walk the Talk: 'We take responsibility and WILL do better'
702 Station Manager Mzoxolo Jojwana reflects on concerns raised by attendees of the 23rd Edition of Walk the Talk.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.Read More