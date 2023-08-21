



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the democratic government had fallen short of the expectations set by the people of South Africa.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.

The UDF was an alliance formed four decades ago, made up of banned anti-apartheid political parties.

More than half the population in South Africa live below the poverty line while unemployment, crime and corruption remain high despite government’s efforts.

These were the reasons given by President Ramaphosa over why the UDF's vision for the country post-1994 had not materialised.

"Corruption, wasteful expenditure and general malfeasance are the rot that must be excised before they completely reverse our democratic gains."

Speakers at the UDF event have called for a return of strong active citizenry in the country.

This article first appeared on EWN : The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa