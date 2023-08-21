



Lester Kiewit interviews André Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at UNISA.

Over the next 24 hours, 40 Heads of State will gather for the 15th annual BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the summit virtually due to concerns over an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia - a war crime.

Last night, on the eve of the summit, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation, talking up the trade, diplomatic powers and expansion of BRICS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on 20 August 2023 ahead of the start of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

In what seemed like an attempt to put South Africans at ease ahead of this week’s BRICS Summit, Ramaphosa explained both the history and current objectives of the country’s foreign policy.

He says South Africa remains committed to a policy of non-alignment.

Ramaphosa reiterated SA's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, he then went on to comment on Ukrainian children who were forcibly removed from their homes.

Through this African Peace Initiative, our country continues to be involved in processes to ensure that children who were removed from their homes in Ukraine are returned to their families and that prisoners of war are exchanged. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

Thomashausen says that for South Africa to remain neutral is "a difficult balancing act".

South Africa is really trying to stay clear of taking sides. André Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law – UNISA

Click here for a transcript of Ramaphosa's address.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'