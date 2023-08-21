Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips

by Tasleem Gierdien
[WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.)

Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday (20 August) but their victory celebrations were somewhat marred by the president of Spain's football federation's "inappropriate" behaviour.

Luis Rubiales is coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday night.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on stage during the official post-match ceremony which was captured on camera; the moment prompted outrage on social media.

Online users are calling Rubiales' behaviour inappropriate with some claiming that this was sexual assault.

On social media, Spanish TV presenter Claudya Carolina said Rubiales’ actions were “unpresentable” and “excessive”.

Watch the moment below:

Hermoso later said on a live stream that she “did not enjoy that". She later updated her comment saying it was a "mutual gesture."

It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings, said Hermoso in comments given to AFP by the Spanish Federation.

The president and I have a great relationship. His behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

Jenni Hermoso

Some online users asked if Rubiales would have kissed male players like this.


