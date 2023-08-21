[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips





Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday (20 August) but their victory celebrations were somewhat marred by the president of Spain's football federation's "inappropriate" behaviour.

Luis Rubiales is coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday night.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso on stage during the official post-match ceremony which was captured on camera; the moment prompted outrage on social media.

Online users are calling Rubiales' behaviour inappropriate with some claiming that this was sexual assault.

On social media, Spanish TV presenter Claudya Carolina said Rubiales’ actions were “unpresentable” and “excessive”.

Watch the moment below:

Hermoso later said on a live stream that she “did not enjoy that". She later updated her comment saying it was a "mutual gesture."

It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings, said Hermoso in comments given to AFP by the Spanish Federation.

The president and I have a great relationship. His behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. Jenni Hermoso

Some online users asked if Rubiales would have kissed male players like this.

This story should read ‘Spanish FA president sexually assaults Hermoso’ lets not pretend it’s anything different https://t.co/kTTiZmUw1E ' sophie (@sapphospickle) August 20, 2023

why the fuck isnt this a bigger thing in the media coverage? The fucking president of the Spanish federation kissed a player on the fucking mouth for no fucking reason?



Why did he do it? Because he is a man with power cause men can do anything as it seems. This is so disgusting pic.twitter.com/qHyhx2Hkyn ' kat 🦋 (@KitKatsChitChat) August 20, 2023

Prince William, President of the British FA, being hugged consensually whilst attending the Women’s Euros win last year. Followed by the Spanish President of the FA in the middle of sexually assaulting a player yesterday.



I know who I’m a fan of.#PrinceWilliamIsAKing pic.twitter.com/pVTLvgfo6K ' Prince & Princess of Wales  (@TribesBritannia) August 21, 2023

Jenni Hermoso was essentially sexually assaulted, live broadcasted on television, by the President of the Spanish FA.



If you need more evidence of the corruption of said federation, watch and see what happens from here. ' kris 🤙🏼⚽️ (@Kristance77) August 20, 2023

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips