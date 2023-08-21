Reflecting on 702 Walk the Talk: 'We take responsibility and WILL do better'
Bongani Bingwa interviews 702 Station Manager Mzoxolo Jojwana.
On Sunday (20 August), 702's 23rd edition of Walk the Talk made its return after a three-year break.
People walked for various causes, including breast cancer, childhood development and health and wellness just to name a few.
Now that the much-anticipated event has passed, yesterday's festivities have provided us with an opportunity to acknowledge and reflect on some aspects of the event that can be improved on for future Walks.
RELATED: 702 Walk the Talk makes a grand return after a 3-year break
Jojwana expresses his gratitude to the 27 000 people who attended.
Being a radio station that prides itself on accountability, Jojwana acknowledges the challenges and issues that were raised, which included a lack of parking, traffic congestion and traffic management.
He admits the station underestimated the challenge posed by traffic management.
Jojwana says that all teams involved will be going back to the drawing board to plan better for the 2024 Walk the Talk.
We could have and we certainly will do better when it comes to road control and traffic flow management.Mzoxolo Jojwana, 702 Station Manager
We take on board the feedback. We will do better.Mzoxolo Jojwana, 702 Station Manager
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion.Read More
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right
"We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?"Read More
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD
Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high.Read More
BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
The BRICS Summit is set to take place in South Africa from 22 to 24 August.Read More
10 arrested, 2 officers shot as booze confiscation leads to havoc in Ravensmead
The men aged between 20 and 54 are set be to charged with attempted murder.Read More
China's Xi Jinping heading to SA on Monday ahead of BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to South Africa on Monday ahead of the BRICS summit this week.Read More
[LISTEN] Can alternative power sources impact your insurance?
There has been an increase in people using alternative energy sources to deal with the country's power crisis.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.Read More
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.Read More