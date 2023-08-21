Reflecting on 702 Walk the Talk: 'We take responsibility and WILL do better'





Bongani Bingwa interviews 702 Station Manager Mzoxolo Jojwana.

On Sunday (20 August), 702's 23rd edition of Walk the Talk made its return after a three-year break.

People walked for various causes, including breast cancer, childhood development and health and wellness just to name a few.

Now that the much-anticipated event has passed, yesterday's festivities have provided us with an opportunity to acknowledge and reflect on some aspects of the event that can be improved on for future Walks.

702 Walk the Talk participants at the finish line on 20 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Radio702

Jojwana expresses his gratitude to the 27 000 people who attended.

Being a radio station that prides itself on accountability, Jojwana acknowledges the challenges and issues that were raised, which included a lack of parking, traffic congestion and traffic management.

He admits the station underestimated the challenge posed by traffic management.

Jojwana says that all teams involved will be going back to the drawing board to plan better for the 2024 Walk the Talk.

We could have and we certainly will do better when it comes to road control and traffic flow management. Mzoxolo Jojwana, 702 Station Manager

We take on board the feedback. We will do better. Mzoxolo Jojwana, 702 Station Manager

