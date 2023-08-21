[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Roughly 30 000 households have been ordered to evacuate in Canada's British Columbia province, where nearly 400 wildfires are raging.
Overnight, two fires emerged in the Shuswap region, forming somewhat of a 'super fire'.
39 patients were reportedly moved out of a hospital to alternative facilities on Friday evening after the evacuation order was released, making them the last people to be evacuated from the city.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country.
Experts believe that it's the result of climate change which has seen an increase in the risk of hot and dry weather that often fuels wildfires.
While there have been no reported deaths in the latest fires, the death of at least four firefighters has been confirmed during this record-breaking season.
#CanadaFires | At least 30,000 households have been asked to evacuate Yellowknife, #BritishColumbia as wildfires rage on.' Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 21, 2023
As #wildfire season continues in #Canada, at least a thousand fires have been recorded all over the country. pic.twitter.com/NKSkFPloeo
RELATED: Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
RELATED: (WATCH) South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song
That's one of the problems; when fires merge they become almost super fires.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
