[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada

Roughly 30 000 households have been ordered to evacuate in Canada's British Columbia province, where nearly 400 wildfires are raging.

Overnight, two fires emerged in the Shuswap region, forming somewhat of a 'super fire'.

39 patients were reportedly moved out of a hospital to alternative facilities on Friday evening after the evacuation order was released, making them the last people to be evacuated from the city.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country.

Experts believe that it's the result of climate change which has seen an increase in the risk of hot and dry weather that often fuels wildfires.

While there have been no reported deaths in the latest fires, the death of at least four firefighters has been confirmed during this record-breaking season.

That's one of the problems; when fires merge they become almost super fires. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

