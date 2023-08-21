10 arrested, 2 officers shot as booze confiscation leads to havoc in Ravensmead





Lester Kiewit interviews Johannes Bastian, Chair of the Ravensmead Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Ten people have been arrested after police came under attack by suspected gangsters in Ravensmead.

The men aged between 20 and 54 are set be to charged with attempted murder.

According to the police, they came under attack when the men went to the police station to demand the return of alcohol that was previously confiscated.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith told News24 that one police officer was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital while a Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officer was shot in the leg.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

While gang activity and violence is no stranger to Cape Town, Bastian says that this incident is by no means common, adding that it's the first incident of this magnitude.

To make matters worse, the incident took place just 300 metres away from the police station, which is of a grave concern to the CPF.

It was really a very dangerous situation. Johannes Bastian, Chair – Ravensmead Community Policing Forum

