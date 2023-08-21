Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Lifestyle

Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug

21 August 2023 11:49 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Weight loss
type 2 diabetes

People without type 2 diabetes, including celebrities and social media influencers, have been using and promoting Ozempic for weight loss.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Physician and diabetes and endocrinology expert, Dr Angela Murphy about the current shortage of the diabetes treatment drug Ozempic in South Africa and in other parts of the world.

Listen to the conversation below.

Murphy reports that there's a global shortage of the drug, Ozempic - typically used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.

The shortage comes after people, including celebrities and social media influencers, without type 2 diabetes have been using and promoting Ozempic for weight loss.

RELATED: Medical practitioners weigh in on diabetes drug being used for weight loss

Murphy says the drug has been over-prescribed and prescribed for off-label use which has "put pressure on its availability" in South Africa and globally.

While it's not illegal for the drug to be used for weight loss, it isn't approved by the necessary regulatory bodies for this effect, says Murphy.

Since the drug's added weight loss effect, the company's production ramp-up of Ozempic hasn't been fast enough to catch up with its global demand, affecting patients living with type 2 diabetes access to the drug and their health.

Murphy says in other parts of the world, Ozempic is produced under another name and prescribed as a weight loss drug which will soon become available in South Africa as Wegovy.

Murphy says Ozempic works well for people living with type 2 diabetes or at least for people living in South Africa with access to it.

It's showing incredible benefit for patients with type 2 diabetes but it's a little bit sobering to remember that in our country it's still going to be offered to patients with private healthcare or private funding. So, we've got a long way to go in terms of having this exciting innovation offered to all patients living with diabetes.

Angela Murphy - Physician and Diabetes and Endocrinology Expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug




