[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over' Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion. 21 August 2023 1:59 PM
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right "We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?" 21 August 2023 1:43 PM
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high. 21 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Local
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug People without type 2 diabetes, including celebrities and social media influencers, have been using and promoting Ozempic for weig... 21 August 2023 11:49 AM
More people are semigrating to the Western Cape for a better lifestyle Is the grass greener on the coast? The property market has seen an uptake in semigration from Gauteng to the Western Cape. 21 August 2023 10:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
View all Sport
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals

21 August 2023 1:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zikhona Sodlaka
The Masked Singer

As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed!

The competition is moving ever closer to the Grand Finale! Each week one celeb's identity is revealed. It started with 16 celebrities; each week one has been knocked out of the running.

In the latest episode, Fox's identity is revealed as none other than amazing actress Zikhona Sodlaka, best known for her starring roles in television series such as Shooting Stars, Rhythm City, Soul City, Intsika and Montana.

Watch the moving reveal in the video below:

Each week one identity is revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will battle it out to win the Golden Masked Trophy.

The show is hosted by South African comedian Mpho Popps and the detective panel of four, J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo and Skhumba, try to guess the identities of the singing celebrities behind the masks.

Who has left?

Zebra, Elephant, Banana, Doughnut, Hippo, Watermelon, Rooster, Soccer Ball, Warrior, Sunflower, Robot, and now Fox!

Who is left?

Lion, Tree, Lollipop, and Rhino!

Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30 pm and SABC 1 at 8 pm.

Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9 pm.

Find out more details on how the show works so you can get watching! Read: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals




21 August 2023 1:08 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zikhona Sodlaka
The Masked Singer

More from Entertainment

American singer, Kelis Rogers. Photo: Instagram/kelis

Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life

21 August 2023 1:52 PM

Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience

21 August 2023 9:55 AM

Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afrikaans mumble rapper, Angie Oeh. Photo: angie_oeh

Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis

21 August 2023 8:07 AM

The rapper was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@moeismusic

[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals

20 August 2023 1:51 PM

Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with comedian Mel Jones in studio.

Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy

19 August 2023 12:02 PM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Snake sourced from CNN image Harrison Ford: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, USA

Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name

18 August 2023 10:46 AM

A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube screengrab from Prime Video

US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue

18 August 2023 10:10 AM

It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube: Netflix

Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film

18 August 2023 9:14 AM

Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano

18 August 2023 8:09 AM

It was an episode filled with anticipation, but finally, Bhekii took the deal, walking away with R14 050 for his son!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS training video goes viral / Screenshots from Twitter: @VehicleTrackerz

[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral

17 August 2023 2:30 PM

"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare

Lifestyle

Reflecting on 702 Walk the Talk: 'We take responsibility and WILL do better'

Local

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon

Sport

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene

21 August 2023 3:45 PM

SANDF troops to form part of security detail for BRICS Summit

21 August 2023 2:21 PM

SA looking to strengthen trade ties with China, says Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 1:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA