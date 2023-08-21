BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual.
The BRICS Summit has been dominating news cycles for months, especially with regard to whether or not Russia's president would be attending.
Despite all the talk around this international relations summit, some are likely to question how it impacts or benefits South Africa directly, if it does at all.
RELATED: Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy
Odendaal says that if you look at the data on trade or foreign direct investment it does not seem that South Africa has directly benefited much from BRICS.
Of course, we don’t know the counter factual. We don’t know what it would have been like if we weren’t a member of this club.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
He adds that when you look at what we export to BRICS nations, it is largely raw materials which we would have been exporting regardless.
On the face of it, BRICS has not done a huge amount for South Africa.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
He says that our most diverse export profile comes from trade with the rest of Africa, and it would make sense to center our focus there.
The question we need to ask is diplomatically, are we looking after South Africa’s interests, or are we trying to make friends?Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
