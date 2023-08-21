Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
Lester Kiewit interviews Khotso Micha, Tour Operator.
Over the past few weeks, taxi impoundments and other vehicles which are deemed to have flouted certain by-laws have taken over the news and our daily lives.
But tour operators are also feeling the heat – a massive backlog has resulted in the delay of permit issuing.
Micha says that the waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.
In his case he applied in 2019 and only got feedback in November 2022.
Because of the backlog, operating lawfully is becoming increasingly challenging.
Micha says that with no open line of communication, some operators risk operating illegally or operate with a proof of payment. Either way, both result in impoundments.
Naturally, this has a grave impact on the reputation of both the operators and the tourism industry as a whole.
The tourism sector is calling for a complete moratorium on any impoundment, especially for new applications, renewal of applications or the change of details on any existing application.
We're just trying to operate lawfully but it's almost impossible.Khotso Micha, Tour Operator
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
Source : Pexels; Rafael Mendoza
