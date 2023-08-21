Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino says Lionel Messi played an integral role during the team's first trophy win over the weekend.
The football team beat Nashville SC on penalties (10–9) after the Leagues Cup final ended 1–1 after 90 minutes.
“The best player in the world,” Martino described the Argentinian who scored 10 goals in seven games.
🎶CAMPEONES, CAMPEONES, OLÉ, OLÉ, OLÉ🎶 pic.twitter.com/rncPqTKDbu' Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023
The 36-year-old scored the opening goal in the final, but Nashville’s Fafa Picault levelled in the second half, sending the game into penalties.
RELATED: Lionel Messi on a scoring streak as Inter Miami make their first cup final
Miami sealed its victory in a 10–9 shootout when goalkeeper Drake Callender made the winning save.
That’s our keeper of the tournament 🧤👏 pic.twitter.com/v4uAFEtKgn' Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023
In its third year, the team was previously rock bottom of Major League Soccer.
That all turned around when Messi, Martino (who was also Messi’s coach at Barcelona), and Spanish players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined the team.
Inter Miami are now undefeated in seven games.
The club is now on its way to winning another trophy as it takes on Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-finals.
This article first appeared on 947 : Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon
Source : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwKuKm7NKAo/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
