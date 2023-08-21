Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
It’s hard to believe that Kelis Rogers celebrates her 44th Birthday today (21 August).
The American singer and hit songwriter is known to take risks while pursuing her dreams.
She paved the way for other artists with her early head-bopping hits, including what was arguably her biggest hit Milkshake.
And best believe, her milkshake STILL brings all the boys to the yard!
Although, these days it’s more like a farm after the singer moved her family to the countryside during the pandemic.
Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, she revealed that she relocated to a farm two hours southeast of Los Angeles.
“You become farm people quickly… None of my friends would’ve pegged me as a farm person, but I’m as farm as it gets at this point.”
She says the move to the countryside stemmed from wanting to have more ‘control’ over the quality of the food she and her family ate.
She also admitted to needing more ‘peace and quiet’ after spending more than two decades touring from city to city.
Rogers now has more than 100 animals and grows a wide variety of vegetables and fruits.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfQui3vX8W/
More from Lifestyle
Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone
Don’t believe the hype. Menopausal women don’t all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels.Read More
[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare
A leopard’s attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away.Read More
Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug
People without type 2 diabetes, including celebrities and social media influencers, have been using and promoting Ozempic for weight loss.Read More
More people are semigrating to the Western Cape for a better lifestyle
Is the grass greener on the coast? The property market has seen an uptake in semigration from Gauteng to the Western Cape.Read More
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!
SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner.Read More
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?
According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO!Read More
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Omy Naidoo is a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about diet and PCOS.Read More
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert
Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals
As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed!Read More
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience
Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience.Read More
Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis
The rapper was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August.Read More
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals
Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name
A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.Read More
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release.Read More
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film
Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano
It was an episode filled with anticipation, but finally, Bhekii took the deal, walking away with R14 050 for his son!Read More