Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'





Africa Melane speaks to Zamo Gwala, Portfolio Head: Economic Development & Investments at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

According to Ramokgopa, the top 20 municipalities account for 77% of the total debt amount.

A number of parties, including Salga and national treasury are working to address the debt of municipalities.

Gwala says the municipalities that are not paying, are struggling with collection.

If you compare … what they are owed by their own customers, you will find the figure is more than R300 billion that municipalities are owed by South Africans. Zamo Gwala, Portfolio Head: Economic Development and Investments - Salga

They do not have much money to pay over to Eskom. Zamo Gwala, Portfolio Head: Economic Development and Investments - Salga

However, he adds that it is not just citizens not paying, many municipalities are having issues managing their own finances and revenue.

National treasury is offering a degree of debt relief, but this alone will not be enough.

Gwala says that municipalities need to improve their own systems, but all South Africans also need to do their part and pay what they owe.

One potential solution is the installation of smart meters in municipalities.

However, this does not stop the illegal connections which also needs to be addressed.

This debt relief, as much as we welcome it, it is not going to sustain us when we are not doing the right thing. Zamo Gwala, Portfolio Head: Economic Development and Investments - Salga

