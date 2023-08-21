Streaming issues? Report here
Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene

21 August 2023 1:45 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Forensic evidence
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

This as forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The four hours it took a forensic officer to reach the scene of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was thrust into the spotlight on Monday.

Five men charged accused of the crime are currently on trial.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an apparent robbery at his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo’s home in 2014.

The trial kicked off in 2021 but had to start afresh last month, after the former presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela fell ill.

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia is on the stand.

READ:

Forensic officer Mosia back on the stand as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence

Thabo Mosia's investigation into Meyiwa murder scene limited to witness accounts

In a statement before court, he said that the murder was only reported to him four hours after the fact and that he wasn’t even given the address and was first routed to the hospital where Meyiwa had been taken.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned him on this delay, highlighting that at the time, the crime scene was left in the care of a layperson with no police officers present. “Did you receive a report that before you arrived the crime scene had been left to a person by the name of Mr Khumalo who was not a police member?”

Mosia’s said he did not.

The trial continues.


This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene




