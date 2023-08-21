Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup

In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen. Moodie has impressed on the wing in recent matches and is yet to play in that position at international level.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight changes have been made to the Springboks' starting line-up to play New Zealand at Twickenham on Friday.

This will be their final warm-up game ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen. Moodie has impressed on the wing in recent matches and is yet to play in that position at international level. “Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six Test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we are pleased with the way we have developed in that regard.”

Nienaber kept five of the forwards who started in the 52-16 demolition of Wales on Saturday. Props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx, as well as loose forwards Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit have been retained while Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and Duane Vermeulen have been roped in to face the All Blacks.

Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are named on the left and right wings respectively, with Damian Willemse starting at fullback. Nienaber has reverted to his favoured 6-2 split on the bench, where locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman and prop Trevor Nyakane will provide an impact alongside Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Ox Nche (prop), and Marco van Staden (flanker). Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Willie le Roux will provide backline cover.

The Boks have played the New Zealanders at the venue on one other occasion, the 2015 World Cup semi finals where the All Blacks edged out their opponents 20-18.

“The rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks is one of the most intense in world rugby, so it’s a great way for us to wrap up our warm-up matches before heading to France for the World Cup,” Nienaber said

Springbok team to play New Zealand in London:

15 – Damian Willemse 14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse 13 – Canan Moodie 12 – Andre Esterhuizen 11 – Makazole Mapimpi 10 – Manie Libbok 9 – Faf de Klerk 8 – Duane Vermeulen 7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 – Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 – Franco Mostert 4 – Eben Etzebeth 3 – Frans Malherbe 2 – Malcolm Marx 1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16 – Bongi Mbonambi 17 – Ox Nche 18 – Trevor Nyakane 19 – Jean Kleyn 20 – RG Snyman 21 – Marco van Staden 22 – Cobus Reinach 23 – Willie le Roux


This article first appeared on EWN : Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup




