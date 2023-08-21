Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist and Anthony Townsend, Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist.
Psychedelic therapy (sometimes referred to as psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy) is a type of psychiatric practice that involves ingesting a psychedelic substance as part of a psycho-therapeutic process.
The term 'psychedelic' dates back to the1950's and refers to mind manifesting.
The use of drugs is commonly combined with talk therapy.
RELATED: Four FREE and low-cost counselling facilities in Cape Town
The use of psychedelic medicine allows an individual to 'tone down' repressive aspects of their mind while allowing unconscious or suppressed content such as emotions or memories to make its way to the surface.
Kallenbach says that unless we're able to address our issues face-on, the trauma will oftentimes present themselves as different symptoms throughout our lives such as depression, substance abuse or something as simple as headaches for example.
We live our lives forwards but we understand our lives backwards.Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist
Psychedelics are the most profound way that we've encountered that allow people to do the deep deep processing that is necessary to finally release the past and move forward with confidence.Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist
The psychedelic-assisted Therapy Program at the Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg includes:
- Thorough Screening: Each client will undergo a comprehensive, non-invasive health and psychological screening to ensure the suitability of treatment
- Preparation: Prior to each treatment, all clients will receive preparation guidance and support from a qualified psychologist, to ensure an optimal therapeutic experience
- Safe, Monitored Psychedelic Journeys: The psychedelic treatment lasts approximately 45 minutes and is administered by a qualified medical professional, in a private, safe environment
- Integration Therapy: Integration therapy, taking place three to four days after each treatment, supports clients in understanding the insights gained through their treatment
To learn more about the Equanimity Wellness Centre, click here.
It's not necessarily for everyone.Anthony Townsend, Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: cottonbro studio
More from Lifestyle
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert
Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'
Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda.Read More
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.Read More
Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone
Don’t believe the hype. Menopausal women don’t all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels.Read More
[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare
A leopard’s attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away.Read More
Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug
People without type 2 diabetes, including celebrities and social media influencers, have been using and promoting Ozempic for weight loss.Read More
More people are semigrating to the Western Cape for a better lifestyle
Is the grass greener on the coast? The property market has seen an uptake in semigration from Gauteng to the Western Cape.Read More
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!
SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner.Read More
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?
According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO!Read More
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Omy Naidoo is a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about diet and PCOS.Read More