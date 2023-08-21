DMRE to spend R2m to rehabilitate 24 mine shafts in Riverlea
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) will spend almost R2 million to rehabilitate 24 mine shafts in Riverlea, south of Joburg.
It said it will spend R75,000 on each of the shafts that require rehabilitation in the area.
The community of Riverlea recently protested over a turf war between rival zama zama gangs in the area.
Rapid gunfire between rival gangs is rife in the area and has claimed the life of at least one innocent civilian.
A recent investigation by Eyewitness News revealed how mining companies in South Africa exploit legislative loopholes and avoid being held accountable for the rehabilitation of mined areas.
This includes the proper closure of mining shafts which have become easy access for illegal miners to exploit in their search for gold.
A company called Central Rand Gold was awarded a mining licence by DMRE in 2008 to open up historically mined shafts in the Riverlea area.
The company liquidated in 2018 but had paid the DMR almost R45 million as financial provisions for mine closure.
Department spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said part of that money will be used to rehabilitate certain shafts in Riverlea.
"DMRE has undertaken to rehabilitate at least 24 shafts in Riverlea and Zamampilo in the current financial year, at an estimated cost of R75,000 per shaft. The funds to rehabilitate the 24 shafts will be drawn from financial provisions made by Central Rand Gold (Pty) Ltd."
The department said the rest of the funds- around R43-million will be held in the form of bank guarantee.
This article first appeared on EWN : DMRE to spend R2m to rehabilitate 24 mine shafts in Riverlea
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
