Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn





Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.

Thungela Resources has reported a R6.6bn dive in profit, citing a significant decrease in the price of thermal coal.

The coal miner reported a profit of R3bn in its results for the six months to end-June, down from a record R9.6 billion.

Thungela Resources, which was spun out of Anglo American in 2021 has slashed interim dividend by 83% to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.

But Thungela Resources CEO, July Ndlovu says it's not all doom and gloom within the sector.

What we see in the markets that use our coal is continued growth of demand, and at the same time on the supply side there's investment into coal....therefore their are niche opportunities for us to be able to deliver value for our shareholders. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

At this point in time we've been very clear. If we're looking for opportunities we think that there's still value to be derived from coal. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

We see this market reverting to normality, as opposed to the abnormal conditions we saw last year. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

