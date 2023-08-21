Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them





Amy MacIver speaks to Attorney Mollica Maharaj, Managing Director at Rahman and Rahman Law Firm.

Bullying can be extremely traumatic for children and can make their school lives miserable.

In some cases, the bullying can get so bad that the child will begin to hate going to school, become withdrawn, and even take their own life.

While they can try and go via the school to help them with what they are going through, this does not always put an end to their pain, and the school may turn a blind eye.

However, they do have legal recourse, as bullying can be considered a criminal offence according to the Children’s Act.

To go this route, the bully must be over the age of 10 as only then can they be held criminally liable.

Children ten and below are excluded… they really don’t have capacity to understand their actions. Mollica Maharaj, Managing Director - Rahman and Rahman Law Firm

This legal recourse does not just apply to ‘traditional’ in-person bullying but can also apply to online bullying and harassment.

Cyber-bullying is a criminal offence as well, and a person can be charged not only criminally but also a civil case can be opened against the perpetrator. Mollica Maharaj, Managing Director - Rahman and Rahman Law Firm

