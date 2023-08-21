Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Cobus Loubser, CEO of Curro.
Curro Holdings has reported a 34% surge in recurring headline earnings to R203 million, up from R152 million in the first half of 2022.
A 3% rise in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the JSE-listed private schooling group.
72 385 learners were registered at Curro for the first half of 2023, a milestone year for Curro as it celebrates its silver jubilee in this year, marking 25 years of contribution to the education sector in Southern Africa.
Curro operates 78 campuses across the Southern Africa, with 182 schools operating across South Africa as well as Namibia and Botswana.
Together with an increase in learner numbers, a 14% hike in tuition and annual fees have contributed towards a 16% revenue surge, registering R2.4 billion, up from R2.1 billion in the first half of last year.
The key piece of the puzzle is through executing various strategies well. We improved our operating margin by 1.7%, from 15 to 17%. If you apply that to the overall revenue in this period of R2.4bn, the mathematical outcome of that is powerful.Cobus Loubser, CEO - Curro
Total revenue was up 16%, but total cost was up just below 15%. All of those kind-of adds into the equation. So off the base, we achieved a really good outcome.Cobus Loubser, CEO - Curro
The primary focus for us is the learner. We do our utmost to provide a world-class education to our learners and to prepare them for the digital and technological future that awaits them.Cobus Loubser, CEO - Curro
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023
Source : Eyewitness News
