BRICS expansion: 'Countries who want to join must align with current members'

The group currently consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is looking to offer an alternative international body that is not dominated by the West.

Last year the group opened discussions around allowing other nations to join.

Since then, at least 40 countries have expressed interest in becoming members of BRICS.

I don’t think they are coming to just join BRICS; they are coming to contribute to BRICS. Siphamandla Zondi, Director - Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation

Zondi says that many countries are looking for a platform to discuss international issues that takes the interests of poor countries into account.

He says that countries in the global south feel that the global north has neglected issues affecting most of the world's population.

Zondi argues that, if BRICS is to be expanded, it is very important that the countries joining align with the current members.

It is going to be how they approach the expansion that will tell us whether this will be a flop or will work. Siphamandla Zondi, Director - Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation

