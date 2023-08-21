What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country. 21 August 2023 5:12 PM
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order. 21 August 2023 5:09 PM
DMRE to spend R2m to rehabilitate 24 mine shafts in Riverlea This comes after the community of Riverlea recently protested over a turf war between rival zama zama gangs in the area. 21 August 2023 4:00 PM
View all Local
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023. 21 August 2023 8:35 PM
Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share... 21 August 2023 7:54 PM
Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023 An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group. 21 August 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you. 21 August 2023 3:39 PM
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses. 21 August 2023 3:16 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people' Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda. 21 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a... 21 August 2023 2:12 PM
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world". 21 August 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?

21 August 2023 6:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
BRICS
The Money Show

The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41% of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed the nation ahead of the 15th BRICS summit which is scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-24 August.

Ramaphosa will welcome heads of state of Brazil, India and China, while Russia's foreign affairs minister, Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in Sandton, in place of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The original acronym "BRIC" was coined in 2001 by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill, to describe fast-growing economies that would collectively dominate the global economy by 2050.

The BRICS group of nations represents 41 percent of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.

It's quite clear from an economic perspective that they're becoming increasingly influential bloc.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

...and they're opening up, and potentially admitting more members which would give them much more clout to push for the reform of the Washington consensus, a based global world order that we've had since the end of World War Two.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

Since 2009, governments of these countries have met annually at formal summits, with South Africa officially joining the group in 2010, as the group expanded into Africa.

Over 20 countries, including Iran, Cuba, Argentina, Sudan and Saudi Arabia have applied to join BRICS, as the group marks the 15th year of its formation.

But what is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?

If you look at the shift in global economic growth drivers over the next couple of years, say decades, it's quite clear that growth is going to be increasingly driven by emerging markets.

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

The BRICS grouping of nations is trying to unite and increase trade within themselves, but also increase the sharing of technology within themselves,

Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?




21 August 2023 6:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
BRICS
The Money Show

More from Business

© serezniy/123rf.com

How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years

21 August 2023 8:35 PM

As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parilovv/123rf.com

Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn

21 August 2023 7:54 PM

Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curro Private School in Roodeplaat. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023

21 August 2023 7:41 PM

An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backlog on issuing of operator permits impacting on tour operators / Pexels; Rafael Mendoza

Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'

21 August 2023 2:27 PM

The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa's cannabis industry is worth billions. Picture: © Eric Limon/123rf.com

Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE

20 August 2023 8:41 AM

Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children

18 August 2023 1:17 PM

As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: PhotoMIX Company

Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills

18 August 2023 12:24 PM

Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business

17 August 2023 9:41 PM

Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa

Local

Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'

Local

[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Akanacala ngePhala Phala uRamaphosa, iSANDF izoqapha i-BRICS

21 August 2023 10:29 PM

The day that was: Ramaphosa cleared, army at BRICS, life for UK’s child killer

21 August 2023 10:28 PM

Morocco’s foreign ministry denies claims the country wants to join BRICS

21 August 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA