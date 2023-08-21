What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed the nation ahead of the 15th BRICS summit which is scheduled to be held in South Africa from 22-24 August.
Ramaphosa will welcome heads of state of Brazil, India and China, while Russia's foreign affairs minister, Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in Sandton, in place of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The original acronym "BRIC" was coined in 2001 by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill, to describe fast-growing economies that would collectively dominate the global economy by 2050.
The BRICS group of nations represents 41 percent of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.
It's quite clear from an economic perspective that they're becoming increasingly influential bloc.Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB
...and they're opening up, and potentially admitting more members which would give them much more clout to push for the reform of the Washington consensus, a based global world order that we've had since the end of World War Two.Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB
Since 2009, governments of these countries have met annually at formal summits, with South Africa officially joining the group in 2010, as the group expanded into Africa.
Over 20 countries, including Iran, Cuba, Argentina, Sudan and Saudi Arabia have applied to join BRICS, as the group marks the 15th year of its formation.
But what is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?
If you look at the shift in global economic growth drivers over the next couple of years, say decades, it's quite clear that growth is going to be increasingly driven by emerging markets.Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB
The BRICS grouping of nations is trying to unite and increase trade within themselves, but also increase the sharing of technology within themselves,Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research - RMB
