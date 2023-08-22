VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes





SAFA’s referees committee chairperson, Victor Gomes, says the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final but stressed that the technology is not going to solve all the refereeing issues in South African football.

One of the most notable issues in the first few weeks of the DStv Premiership came in last week Wednesday’s game between Sekhukhune United and Swallows. Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangare was seemingly pushed by Gabadinho Mhango across the goal line while holding the ball deep into stoppage time, with the referee giving the goal, much to the shock of those on the field and watching the match.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gomes explained what has happened post that incident.

It’s very complex. When we have video evidence that an error took place then we need to look at what happened. There is a review committee that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and that’s where specific rehab programmes get designed. This official was sanctioned for 16 weeks, it’s the first time that I have seen that to be honest. There are many contributing factors to that decision, but I am happy with the length of the sanction. We are now sending officials to lower leagues and have them supervised and monitored so that when they come back, they are better and have more of an understanding. Victor Gomes - Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA

In terms of VAR, Gomes added that there was progress but a full rollout in South Africa would take time.

We’ve basically complied with everything, and FIFA have acknowledged our request to begin, and we are waiting for the powers that be to sign off and appoint a project manager. The CEO of SAFA has the information and that’s what we are waiting for. I am aiming for the Nedbank Cup final to have VAR. We want to start with a final and then the following year move into the semis and quarters. We only have two or three trained referees at the moment, so that’s also a factor. A full introduction into the league could only take place in the next three years or so. If we go with a blanket rollout, then we haven’t tested it properly. VAR is not going to solve our problems; we want minimum interference with maximum benefit. Victor Gomes - Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA

Robert Marawa and SAFA’s Referees Committee Chairperson, Victor Gomes. Picture: 947.

Watch below for the full interview with Victor Gomes:

