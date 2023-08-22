Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that calls for a multi-polar world order should not be misunderstood for an anti-West agenda.
Pandor addressed hundreds of delegates at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Monday night.
The gala dinner was among a number of peripheral events ahead of Tuesday’s start to the three-day BRICS Summit.
Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
All but one of the BRICS leaders are in the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the meeting virtually amid growing pressure for his arrest for alleged war crimes linked to the war in Ukraine.
Pandor said that the bloc of emerging economies must address geopolitical tensions, threats to human rights and the blatant violation of international laws.
"There has also been a proliferation of alternate forums and parallel processes, outside of established multilateral processes, where decisions are being taken among few thereby disenfranchising the many. So, all of these challenges requires new momentum and political will to strengthen multilateral relations."
BRICS EXPANSION
Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that South Africa would continue to throw its weight behind calls to expand the five-member state BRICS group.
This amid a mixed bag of skeptism and support for the calls to diversify the bloc of emerging economies.
Mashatile also spoke at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Tuesday night.
More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the multilateral body, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina.
The expansion of the bloc is expected to be tabled when BRICS leaders hold a series of meetings in Sandton starting on Tuesday.
Mashatile belives an expanded BRICS grouping could help counter damaging unilateral economic sanctions and anti-competitive trade practices.
"The expanded BRICS has the potential to attract substantial international investments. It will allow the BRICS nations to increase their global influence and trade connections with various powerful emerging market economies. It is crucial to capitalise on the opportunities presented by countries presenting interest in joining our alliance."
This article first appeared on EWN : Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga
Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa failed to report the burglary at his farm.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.Read More
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.Read More
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years
The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa during a period when liberation organisations had been banned from the country.Read More
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'
Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.Read More
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.Read More
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote
Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together should the ANC fail to reach a 50+1 majority at the general polls next year.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'
The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.Read More