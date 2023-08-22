Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor





JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that calls for a multi-polar world order should not be misunderstood for an anti-West agenda.

Pandor addressed hundreds of delegates at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Monday night.

The gala dinner was among a number of peripheral events ahead of Tuesday’s start to the three-day BRICS Summit.

Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

All but one of the BRICS leaders are in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the meeting virtually amid growing pressure for his arrest for alleged war crimes linked to the war in Ukraine.

Pandor said that the bloc of emerging economies must address geopolitical tensions, threats to human rights and the blatant violation of international laws.

"There has also been a proliferation of alternate forums and parallel processes, outside of established multilateral processes, where decisions are being taken among few thereby disenfranchising the many. So, all of these challenges requires new momentum and political will to strengthen multilateral relations."

BRICS EXPANSION

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that South Africa would continue to throw its weight behind calls to expand the five-member state BRICS group.

This amid a mixed bag of skeptism and support for the calls to diversify the bloc of emerging economies.

Mashatile also spoke at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Tuesday night.

More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the multilateral body, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina.

The expansion of the bloc is expected to be tabled when BRICS leaders hold a series of meetings in Sandton starting on Tuesday.

Mashatile belives an expanded BRICS grouping could help counter damaging unilateral economic sanctions and anti-competitive trade practices.

"The expanded BRICS has the potential to attract substantial international investments. It will allow the BRICS nations to increase their global influence and trade connections with various powerful emerging market economies. It is crucial to capitalise on the opportunities presented by countries presenting interest in joining our alliance."

