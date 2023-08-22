Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country. 21 August 2023 5:12 PM
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order. 21 August 2023 5:09 PM
DMRE to spend R2m to rehabilitate 24 mine shafts in Riverlea This comes after the community of Riverlea recently protested over a turf war between rival zama zama gangs in the area. 21 August 2023 4:00 PM
View all Local
Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia,... 22 August 2023 6:58 AM
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
View all Politics
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023. 21 August 2023 8:35 PM
Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share... 21 August 2023 7:54 PM
Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023 An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group. 21 August 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you. 21 August 2023 3:39 PM
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses. 21 August 2023 3:16 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people' Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda. 21 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a... 21 August 2023 2:12 PM
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world". 21 August 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor

22 August 2023 6:58 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
BRICS
Paul Mashatile
Brics summit
International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor

Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that calls for a multi-polar world order should not be misunderstood for an anti-West agenda.

Pandor addressed hundreds of delegates at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Monday night.

The gala dinner was among a number of peripheral events ahead of Tuesday’s start to the three-day BRICS Summit.

Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

All but one of the BRICS leaders are in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the meeting virtually amid growing pressure for his arrest for alleged war crimes linked to the war in Ukraine.

Pandor said that the bloc of emerging economies must address geopolitical tensions, threats to human rights and the blatant violation of international laws.

"There has also been a proliferation of alternate forums and parallel processes, outside of established multilateral processes, where decisions are being taken among few thereby disenfranchising the many. So, all of these challenges requires new momentum and political will to strengthen multilateral relations."

BRICS EXPANSION

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that South Africa would continue to throw its weight behind calls to expand the five-member state BRICS group.

This amid a mixed bag of skeptism and support for the calls to diversify the bloc of emerging economies.

Mashatile also spoke at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Tuesday night.

More than 20 countries have formally applied to join the multilateral body, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina.

The expansion of the bloc is expected to be tabled when BRICS leaders hold a series of meetings in Sandton starting on Tuesday.

Mashatile belives an expanded BRICS grouping could help counter damaging unilateral economic sanctions and anti-competitive trade practices.

"The expanded BRICS has the potential to attract substantial international investments. It will allow the BRICS nations to increase their global influence and trade connections with various powerful emerging market economies. It is crucial to capitalise on the opportunities presented by countries presenting interest in joining our alliance."


This article first appeared on EWN : Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor




22 August 2023 6:58 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
BRICS
Paul Mashatile
Brics summit
International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a working session with representatives of banks of the 'Finance in Common' network during the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brongniart in Paris on June 22, 2023. Picture: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga

21 August 2023 10:29 AM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa failed to report the burglary at his farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Picture: Pixabay.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'

21 August 2023 9:13 AM

The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 7:22 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

United Democratic Front marks 40 years on 20 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@_cosatu

Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years

20 August 2023 9:48 AM

The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa during a period when liberation organisations had been banned from the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of seven political parties formed the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa in an attempt to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@jsteenhuisen

Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'

18 August 2023 12:55 PM

Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton

18 August 2023 11:40 AM

The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The seven political parties meeting to form a coalition to oust the ANC agreed on a name for their alliance on 16 August 2023- the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

18 August 2023 6:43 AM

Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together should the ANC fail to reach a 50+1 majority at the general polls next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa

17 August 2023 8:36 PM

Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: Freedom Front Plus wants to 'cast the net wider'

17 August 2023 12:32 PM

The Moonshot Pact convention has brought together opposition parties for a series of talks at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon. Picture: EWN.

Tony Leon (former DA leader) on the Moonshot Pact and its odds in 2024

17 August 2023 8:49 AM

Can the parties see past their own differences to form a united front and will it even last?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor

Politics

Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa

Local

[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Trump to surrender in Georgia Thursday to face racketeering charges

22 August 2023 9:00 AM

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile

22 August 2023 9:00 AM

Prosecutors to seek war crimes trial for C.Africa militia leader

22 August 2023 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA