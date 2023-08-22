It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially the proud parents of two!
The pair secretly welcomed another baby boy earlier this month, TMZ reports.
The _Umbrella _singer first announced that she was pregnant again while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
She showed off her baby bump in a full red ensemble.
🎥: Rihanna and her team at the Super Bowl’s backstage. pic.twitter.com/4NsGa8hxW2' 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) July 13, 2023
At a press conference for the Super Bowl performance, Rihanna credited her 15-month-old son RZA, which she shares with Rocky, for her return to the stage.
"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she said.
Much like her first pregnancy, Rihana did not shy away from baring her bump.
Whether it was relaxing on the beach, shooting Savage x Fenty campaigns or even walking the red carpet, she always made pregnancy look so chic.
#Rihanna is redefinning maternity fashion with her bold dressing and the way she carries her pregnancy with confidence and style. Such a trend setter RiRi is 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lVSkG34IvO' News Round The Clock (@NRTCNigeria) May 10, 2022
This article first appeared on 947 : It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57063562_rihanna-at-the-2016-billboard-music-awards-held-at-t-mobile-arena-in-las-vegas-usa-on-may-22-2016.html?vti=njfqf1b0e76w7m5bve-1-26
