Section 194 inquiry set to consider Mkhwebane's response to guilty findings
CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes on Tuesday to consider her submission on the committee’s guilty findings against her.
The committee has also recommended in its draft report that Mkhwebane be removed from her position.
But calls for chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s recusal have persisted, with a disgruntled advocate, Winston Erasmus, calling on Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to suspend the inquiry.
Monday marked the deadline for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to respond to the Section 194 inquiry’s guilty findings.
The committee has found Mkhwebane guilty of misconduct and incompetence for some of her investigations.
The committee has also recommended her impeachment in its draft report which was sent to Mkhwebane.
On Tuesday, the committee will go through Mkhwebane’s submission if she has indeed met the deadline.
While the committee has already rejected previous calls for chairperson Dyantyi’s recusal for alleged bias, former ANC researcher, Advocate Winston Erasmus, has written to the Speaker calling on her to suspend the inquiry.
This article first appeared on EWN : Section 194 inquiry set to consider Mkhwebane's response to guilty findings
