



Angela Mercer wasn’t expecting to give birth to her son in a different state, let alone at a concert.

But life is what happens when you’re too busy making plans!

At only 31 weeks pregnant, she went into labour at a Pink concert at Fenway Park in Boston.

She was on a girls' trip with her sister-in-law and mother at the time, according to a Facebook post by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions shortly after arriving for the show. She called her doctor, who advised her to get to a hospital.”

Due to the traffic around the venue, the best way to get to the hospital was to walk.

Mercer later gave birth to her son at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer, Aycen Hart.

“While the family didn’t get to enjoy the concert, they say they received the greatest gift of all – a healthy baby boy,” the hospital wrote.

This article first appeared on 947 : Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer