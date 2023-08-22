Multi-party charter: Who's the boss? Well, maybe not John Steenhuisen





Sunday Times Editor at Large and Columnist Peter Bruce joins Amy MacIver to engage in critique at the heart of much of last week’s debate about the Multi-Party Charter for SA.

Seven opposition parties (DA, FF+, IFP, ActionSA, iSANCO, UIM & SNP) will meet on 16 and 17 August 2023 to draw up terms of agreements for their coalition that seeks to remove the ANC from power after next year’s general elections. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

"For the first time in two decades, more than 30% of the vote is guaranteed to oppose the ANC candidate for president in the National Assembly after the election", writes Peter Bruce in his latest Sunday Times article.

Entitled "Steenhuisen makes it to first base", the piece reflects on the recent convention of the Multi-Party Charter, the informally called "Moonshot Pact", which has seen seven parties come together in a bid to oust the ANC.

So far, he's managed to hold it together. He's managed to get something on paper and I think it's a meaningful event. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

I don't think it breaks the mould just yet. 30% or 35% is a long way away from 50%, but it's better than nothing and he's done well to get this far. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

One of the cleverest and most effective elements in Steenhuisen's arsenal, says Bruce, was getting Professor William Gumede to chair the multiparty national convention.

William is a very thoughtful and careful guy and he wouldn't have gone into this with his eyes closed. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

The key thing though, says Bruce, is the size of the DA compared to the other parties within the pact.

The danger with the DA... is that it always insists on being the boss... and in this case, it was clear from the start, that would not be possible. Peter Bruce, Sunday Times Editor at Large/Columnist

Click the podcast link to listen to the full conversation.

RELATED: 'Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Multi-party charter: Who's the boss? Well, maybe not John Steenhuisen