'We were put on they very next flight to SA' - Chris Maroleng deported from Zim
Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa speaks to Aubrey Masango about how he and his colleagues were treated in Zimbabwe after they had been given permission to cover the Zimbabwe elections.
Just days before Zimbabwe holds its general elections, officials in the country last week deported Good Governance head Chris Maroleng and his team who had arrived for a research mission.
Zimbabwe goes to the polls tomorrow (Wednesday).
Maroleng explains how he and his team had informed Zimbabwean officials in South Africa of their intention to travel to Zimbabwe for a 'research mission', under the invitation of Dr Ibbo Mandaza of the Sapes Trust.
[He] had basically invited us as part of a continuation of our MOU, where we assess the governance conditions and whether there is an enabling environment for the conducting of free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa
Maroleng says after arriving at the airport in Bulawayo, he and his team were grilled, first by immigration personnel and then later by other officials.
We were then pulled to the side again by what appeared to be Zimbabwean State Security who then quizzed us...we entered and then began conducting our assessments the very next day.Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa
Within two days, Maroleng claims they were 'accosted' by immigration and Zimbabwean State Security who demanded they produce their passport and accompany them to 'downtown' Bulawayo for further interrogation.
They asked, what are you doing, what is the intention of your research...we showed them our documents.Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa
Maroleng contends that after some to-ing and fro-ing, the officials admitted that they could not find any fault with the team's conduct or presence in the country.
After leaving the room for 40 minutes, 'somber looking' government officials returned and told Maroleng and his team they were to leave the country.
They said to us they'd been instructed by their superiors to deport us from Zimbabwe with immediate effect.Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa
We were taken to our hotel, asked to pack and put on they very next flight to South Africa.Chris Maroleng, Global Advisor and the SADC Executive Director of Good Governance Africa
Maroleng says to date he has yet to receive any clarification as to what he calls their 'illegal' deportation from Zimbabwe.
Our research mission in Zimbabwe, which had been pre-approved by both Zimbabwean officials & SAPES Trust, was unexpectedly cut short after just 2 days. My team's unexpected departure from the country raises significant questions about the legality & justification behind this. https://t.co/Y57sNLraor' Chris Maroleng (@ChrisMaroleng) August 18, 2023
For the full interview with Chris Maroleng on his deportation from Zimbabwe, click the podcast link above.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
