Unique cargo ship sets sail to test wind power at sea





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories, which include a cargo vessel that has been converted into a sailing ship.

A cargo vessel fitted with giant, rigid sails has set out on its maiden voyage from China to Brazil.

Chartered by the UK’s Cargill, the Pyxis Ocean hopes that technology will help the industry chart a course towards a ‘greener future’, BBC News reports.

This is the first real-world test for the sails (by WindWings) and the opportunity to assess whether returning to the traditional way of sailing ships could be the way forward for moving cargo by sea.

While it is not the most aesthetically pleasing vessel to look at, experts believe it will cut down the use of fuel and carbon emissions by up to 30% by the time it gets to Brazil.

The shipping industry is set to be responsible for 2.1% of global emissions so a new age of sail, could make a dent on that. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

