[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
A few heads of state have touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit that kicks off today.
Leaders were welcomed by traditional dancers, showcasing the talent that South Africa has to offer.
The summit seeks to foster economic growth, promote collaboration, attract investment, and display opportunities within the country, continent, and BRICS countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will not be joining. The Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
#BRICSza| Arrival of the President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), H.E. Xi Jinping in South Africa to participate in the XV BRICS Summit from 22-24 August 2023, in Sandton, Johannesburg. #BRICS | #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/FE8Y1WRSq2' BRICSza (@BRICSza) August 22, 2023
ARRIVAL OF #BRICS HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023
🇷🇺 His Excellency Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation arriving in South Africa for the XV BRICS Summit.#BRICSZA #BRICS2023 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/uamQNDhmyL
RELATED: Motorists warned about Sandton and Midrand road closures ahead of BRICS summit
Sergey Lavrov gets in the mix before the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/j0SXgKIqcs' DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 22, 2023
BRICS : China President Xi Jinping arrived South Africa for the BRICS Summit .#BRICS #BRICS2023 #BRICSSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/xJdQ4Foneq' Giant Of Africa (@DGiantOfAfrica) August 22, 2023
#BRICS ARRIVAL OF AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023
🇨🇩 His Excellency Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde of the Democratic Republic of the Congo arriving at the Lanseria International Airport in South Africa for the XV BRICS Summit.#BRICSZA 🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳🇿🇦… pic.twitter.com/9U0IX7uUZ3
Whatever your views are on who they are and what they are, it is actually quite a big thing.Barbara Friedman
It's a whole lot of 'gees' going on.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit
Source : Twitter: @PresidencyZA
More from Politics
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides
Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships.Read More
Multi-party charter: Who's the boss? Well, maybe not John Steenhuisen
Seven political parties are signed up to the pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (aka Moonshot Pact).Read More
Expanding BRICS could reset world politics but picking new members is complex
The notable applicants have included Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Ethiopia, Argentina, Algeria, Iran, Mexico, and Turkey.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher weighs in on Brics summit: 'All attention is on China'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has landed in South Africa ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit.Read More
Calls for multi-polar world order not an anti-West agenda - Pandor
Talks to reduce reliance on the global superpowers are expected to take centre stage at the annual meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.Read More
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga
Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa failed to report the burglary at his farm.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August.Read More
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city hall.Read More
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years
The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa during a period when liberation organisations had been banned from the country.Read More
More from World
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!
UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.Read More
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin
The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.Read More
Americans between 35 and 50 are binge-drinking and smoking weed more than ever
Middle aged Americans are reportedly drinking and smoking marijuana at record high levels.Read More
India eyes historic moon landing after Russia’s crash
Anticipation builds as India readies to make a historic landing on the moon's south pole.Read More
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected
Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.Read More
South African living in Canada amid ravaging wildfires: 'It's apocalyptic'
There are at least 1000 fires burning across the country right now, making it the worse fire season on record.Read More
Unique cargo ship sets sail to test wind power at sea
Could a more traditional way of sailing be the solution for a greener future?Read More
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides
Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher weighs in on Brics summit: 'All attention is on China'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has landed in South Africa ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?
Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.Read More
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin
The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.Read More
Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.Read More
'We were put on they very next flight to SA' - Chris Maroleng deported from Zim
The deportation of Good Governance Africa' Chris Maroleng and team comes days before Zimbabwe holds its 23 August general elections.Read More
Multi-party charter: Who's the boss? Well, maybe not John Steenhuisen
Seven political parties are signed up to the pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (aka Moonshot Pact).Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher weighs in on Brics summit: 'All attention is on China'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has landed in South Africa ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit.Read More
Section 194 inquiry set to consider Mkhwebane's response to guilty findings
Monday marked the deadline for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to respond to the Section 194 inquiry’s guilty findings.Read More
BRICS expansion: 'Countries who want to join must align with current members'
With the 15th BRICS summit set to start this week, the participating nations have hopes of widening their influence.Read More
Accused in Babita Deokaran murder expected to plead guilty in court
They were scheduled to go on trial last month but after a series of postponements, it emerged last week that they’ve been negotiating with the State behind the scenes and were at the time finalising a plea and sentence agreement.Read More