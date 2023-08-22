Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!

22 August 2023 1:51 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Dogs
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
doughnuts

UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.

To celebrate the UK's National Dog Day on August 26th, Krispy Kreme is launching Doggie Doughnuts which it says are a first-of-its-kind treat for our four-legged friends.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts to come to South Africa.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts to come to South Africa.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts for dogs?! We donut believe it! But it's true.

The UK-arm of the American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, known globally for its mouthwatering doughnuts, has launched a special edition of its sweet treats for our four-legged friends.

It's to mark National Dog Day on August 26th and the canine-crazy confectioner says it's a first-of-its-kind treat for doggos.

It says the Doggie Doughnuts are "the perfect way to show your pooch some extra love this year!"

Sweet they may be, but cheap they are not. A box of six of the canine-friendly treats will set customers back £13.65 or just over R270!

RELATED:It's National Doughnut Day! Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for R150, TODAY ONLY


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!




