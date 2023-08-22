Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!
To celebrate the UK's National Dog Day on August 26th, Krispy Kreme is launching Doggie Doughnuts which it says are a first-of-its-kind treat for our four-legged friends.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts for dogs?! We donut believe it! But it's true.
The UK-arm of the American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, known globally for its mouthwatering doughnuts, has launched a special edition of its sweet treats for our four-legged friends.
It's to mark National Dog Day on August 26th and the canine-crazy confectioner says it's a first-of-its-kind treat for doggos.
It says the Doggie Doughnuts are "the perfect way to show your pooch some extra love this year!"
Sweet they may be, but cheap they are not. A box of six of the canine-friendly treats will set customers back £13.65 or just over R270!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/krispykremesouthafrica/?brand_redir=130424181000
