Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher at Institute for Economic Justice.
Citizens who are already suffering because of our poor economy are due to take another hit, as National Treasury's prepared to implement budget cuts in 2024.
This will have dire consequences to departments that are already reeling from previous cuts that threaten service delivery to the vulnerable and poor.
The key areas affected include education, healthcare and safety.
As reported by the Daily Maverick, in attempts to prevent a complete collapse of the country's finances, National Treasury has informed government departments that no new spending will be allocated to them.
Mncube says that the budget is an indicator as to how the government sees and ranks its priorities and how it plans to address issues faced by the country.
He adds that this will not only impact the economic and social stability of the country as it will effect the most vulnerable, but it will affect job security in a country that's already facing high unemployment rates.
Black women specifically are the ones who will mostly be impacted as they make up a large majority of healthcare and education workers, says Mncube.
You cannot build an inclusive economy when majority of people do not have the skills and do not have adequate healthcare to participate in the economy.Zimbali Mncube, Budget and Tax Justice Researcher – Institute for Economic Justice
