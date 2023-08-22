Exploring the Benefits of My BMW Service Hub





Meet the My BMW Service Hub. It offers an array of options to ensure your vehicle continues to receive top-notch care even after your original warranty and maintenance plan have expired.

The transition from a comprehensive warranty and maintenance plan to the post-Motorplan phase can be a bit daunting. However, the My BMW Service Hub steps in to seamlessly bridge the gap, offering extended coverage and support to keep your BMW running smoothly on the road.

One of the standout features of the My BMW Service Hub is the option to extend your Motorplan by up to two years or an additional 100,000 kilometers with an optional Motorplan contract. This extension provides peace of mind with full coverage services, repairs, and the renowned BMW On Call Roadside Assistance. This means you can continue to enjoy the benefits of worry-free driving, knowing that any unexpected issues will be promptly addressed by a team of skilled professionals.

Should you choose not to extend your Motorplan, or if your optional Motorplan Contract has already lapsed, there's no need to bid farewell to the exceptional BMW experience. The My BMW Service Hub presents a range of plans tailored to suit your needs. Whether it's the My BMW Oil Plan, My BMW Service Plan, or My BMW Maintenance Plan, you can confidently select the plan that aligns with your vehicle's requirements.

Furthermore, the My BMW Service Hub allows for customization and flexibility. You can enhance your chosen plan by adding additional services such as BMW On Call for durations of 12, 24, or 36 months. Additionally, you have the option to opt for the BMW Extended Warranty Cover, providing peace of mind for 24 months along with three optional oil services.

The BMW Service Hub also introduces the concept of discounted single services, like the BMW Value Service, which exclusively utilizes BMW original parts. This not only ensures the longevity of your vehicle but also maintains its performance and driving dynamics that you've come to love.

This doesn't stop at basic plans. It further includes a range of comprehensive services designed to cater to your every need. For instance, the BMW Comprehensive Cover and BMW Care and Cosmetic Repair Cover offer all-encompassing protection.

Signing up for these plans is a straightforward process. Whether you prefer to reach out to your preferred retailer or explore our website, the necessary information is at your fingertips. Learn more on the BMW Service Hub website and delve deeper into the specifics of each plan to make an informed decision that aligns with your BMW ownership journey.

The My BMW Service Hub is a comprehensive solution for BMW owners whose Motorplan is winding down or has expired. With extensions, tailored plans, and a plethora of additional services, it ensures that your BMW experience remains as exceptional and worry-free as ever. Embrace the future of post-Motorplan care with the My BMW Service Hub, where your vehicle's well-being remains a top priority.