[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding

What would you do if your dog ate your passport just before you were to fly to your wedding destination in Italy?

Friedman's asking because this happened to a soon-to-be-married couple (hopefully) from Boston.

Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri are set to get married on 31 August and are scheduled to fly out to their wedding destination in Italy on Friday, 25 August.

BUT... their pet, Chickie had other plans.

The golden retriever chomped up pages of the groom's passport, grounding him until he can get a brand new one.

Reports confirm that Frattaroli's almost wife and family already flew out to the destination - hopefully, he won't be sitting on the couch while his bride waits at the altar.

In interviews, Frattaroli says that he has enlisted a local congressman for help in getting a new passport but admits to being "a little stressed" and is hoping that "things will work itself out."

The story has made international headlines, watch below (can you even be mad at this cute face?)

Friedman asks, what if this happened in South Africa? Hold on... she has an answer.

Imagine this happened in South Africa, you go to Home Affairs now to get a new passport last minute.com, you'll miss the wedding. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

You know what they say if it's meant to be, it'll find a way to be!

Ford also asks, what was this dog thinking - is this dog against marriage or didn't he want his dad to leave?

