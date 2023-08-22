'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin





Clement Manyathela speaks to Russian TV correspondent, Maxim Al Turi.

The much anticipated gathering of BRICS leaders has begun, with South Africa playing host in Sandton.

Along with the heads of state of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, dozens more heads of state will attend the three-day summit.

Notable by his absence, however, is Russian President Vladimir Putin who will join the meeting virtually amid growing pressure for his arrest for alleged war crimes linked to the war in Ukraine.

Al Turi says it's a significant meeting.

It's a historical summit because of the expansion that is being discussed, this is a very very important summit and it's good that it's being held in South Africa. Maxim Al Turi, Russian TV correspondent

Russia has consistently stood for strengthening its position on the African continent in a multi-polar world order. Maxim Al Turi, Russian TV correspondent

Russia is one of the founding members of the BRICS bloc.

Last month, government made the decision to arrest Putin, should the Russian President come to South Africa, but Al Turi denies the move has soured the relationship between South Africa and Moscow.

It doesn't affect at all the relationship between Moscow and South Africa. It's a very good relationship. Maxim Al Turi, Russian TV correspondent

Russia is looking at this summit as a very important summit which will play a key role in the future of this organisation. Maxim Al Turi, Russian TV correspondent

Al Turi says BRICS is becoming a 'symbol of true pillar multi-polarity, which can strengthen the relationships of many countries globally'.

On Monday night, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that calls for a multi-polar world order should not be misunderstood for an anti-West agenda.

Pandor addressed hundreds of delegates at the BRICS business gala dinner in Midrand on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the summit, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation, talking up the trade, diplomatic powers and expansion of BRICS.

