South African living in Canada amid ravaging wildfires: 'It's apocalyptic'
Amy MacIver interviews Jan Burg who shares his first-hand experience of the fire-ravaged Canadian province of British Columbia.
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country.
Experts believe that it's the result of climate change which has seen an increase in the risk of hot and dry weather that often fuels wildfires.
While Burg, a South African living in Canada is some distance from the fires, he says that there's an "apocalyptic" feel with smoke-filled valleys and red skies.
He adds that the fires have calmed down over the past few days due to a change in weather which has allowed officials to take control of the situation.
Burg says that while residents feel "on edge" and "threatened", the sense of community has never been stronger.
It [fires] is still burning internally amongst the fire breaks but it has not spread over the last 24 hours.Jan Burg, South African living in Canada
It's very dramatic, it makes you think of the end of the world.Jan Burg, South African living in Canada
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
