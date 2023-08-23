How Livestock Wealth Enables Investors To Grow Their Wealth The African Way

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Husband of Zephany Nurse kidnapper files for divorce as 'Steel Ma' is released Michael Solomon has always claimed not to have known that kidnapped Zephany Nurse was not his child. 23 August 2023 1:40 PM
The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 23 August 2023 1:25 PM
No justice for Babita Deokaran: 'Accused were laughing, celebrating sentence' The six accused in the Babita Deokaran murder trial have pleaded guilty in court as part of a plea and sentencing deal. 23 August 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change. 23 August 2023 8:10 AM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton. 22 August 2023 11:57 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
[LISTEN] Are BRICS countries too different for a common currency? The second day of the much-anticipated BRICS summit is currently underway in Sandton. 23 August 2023 11:58 AM
Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence Former Steinhoff European chief Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a German court. 23 August 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
FIFA Women’s World Cup reflects gender gap differences between countries The FIFA Women’s World Cup successes gave some insight to gender inequalities beyond sport. 23 August 2023 1:55 PM
‘Dirty red’: how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day Despite moves being made towards a more equal society, periods are still stigmatised. 23 August 2023 1:39 PM
Elon Musk to remove headlines from articles on X to 'improve aesthetics' Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X. 23 August 2023 1:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA launches professional women's league The professional domestic women’s league has been more than 10 years in the making. Its establishment follows leading nations Aust... 23 August 2023 9:17 AM
On this day (23 August) in 1862, first rugby match was played in South Africa The first rugby match in South Africa - home of the Webb Ellis Cup - was played on this day in 1862 in Cape Town. 23 August 2023 8:45 AM
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
View all Sport
Here we go again! Fyre Festival fires up for round 2, pre-sale tickets sold out Organiser, Billy McFarland announced on Instagram that pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival's sequel is already sold out. 23 August 2023 2:03 PM
Cheeky Pedros ad compares Nando's and KFC: clever or poor taste? Gillian Rightford, Managing Director at Adtherapy gives her take on Pedros' chicken wars advert. 23 August 2023 12:04 PM
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcome their baby girl The Williams and Ohanian household is growing and overflowing with love. 23 August 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so. 23 August 2023 1:26 PM
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found. 23 August 2023 10:40 AM
Differing views from leaders looks set to stymie BRICS expansion On Tuesday, leaders attended a retreat, discussing topics including reforms of multilateral institutions, the expansion of BRICS,... 23 August 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Finance

How Livestock Wealth Enables Investors To Grow Their Wealth The African Way

* 23 August 2023 11:43 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Farming
Mineworkers Investment Company

Bongani Bingwa learns about how Livestock Wealth combines and gets the best out of investment and farming.

The world of cryptocurrency, stocks, bonds, and other forms of investment can be daunting and confusing, especially to those starting out. Additionally, most of what can be invested in isn’t tangible.

But what if it could be? What if your investment was as real as the ground you stand on, and can grow in a visible way that isn’t a graph or chart?

Livestock Wealth gives you that opportunity. By combining investment and farming into what they call CrowdFarming, this business solution helps clients to invest in tangible, growing assets at the click of a button and grow their wealth the African way.

In a new episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, Bongani Bingwa is joined by Livestock Wealth’s CEO Ntuthuko Shezi, and MIC’s Impact Investment Manager, Thato Ntseare. They discuss the impact of CrowdFarming, the country's agricultural landscape, and the importance of teamwork between investors and investees.

Listen to the full interview below.

Everyone wants to farm, but its expensive to get into. So, what Livestock Wealth really is, is a very professionalized stokvel for farming, allowing anyone to have access to a farm and be able to profit from it.

Ntuthuko Shezi, CEO, Livestock Wealth

Shezi also mentions the historic significance of farming and how part of Livestock Wealth’s mission is to revive the traditional method of farming while making it modern and as advanced as possible.

Farming was where generational wealth was made. That’s all we had. How do we bring back that age-old method of creating wealth in the 21st Century and make it work as professionally and sophisticated as it can be?

Ntuthuko Shezi, CEO, Livestock Wealth

MIC’s Impact Investment Manager Thato Ntseare lists some of the qualities that Shezi and Livestock Wealth possess which thoroughly impressed the investment team at MIC, including the comfort and relatability factors that underpin the business’ goals.

“It’s a platform that’s connecting people with capital to those without,” he says. “It’s an alternative investing platform, which is a big trend among investors.”

He continues to explain how investors are constantly looking for new ways to invest their money and that Livestock Wealth grants that opportunity while also combining traditional methods with current tools and technologies.

Find out more on Livestock Wealth’s official website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.




* 23 August 2023 11:43 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Farming
Mineworkers Investment Company

More from The Entrepreneur’s Journey, with MIC

How TooMuchWifi is bridging the digital divide in underserved communities

16 August 2023 7:52 AM

TooMuchWiFi is a local social enterprise bringing super-fast wi-fi to underserved low-income communities at affordable rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Limu Lab uses educational technology to empower African languages

9 August 2023 6:30 AM

An app for African children that makes learning our myriad of languages, a more fun and accessible experience. That’s Limu Lab.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry

2 August 2023 7:45 AM

In steering people away from credit, or from creating debt, Rentoza is challenging our consumer need to own popular goods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The impact of investing in business solutions for social change

26 July 2023 12:18 PM

Bongani Bingwa unpacks the true dividends from investing in business solutions that tackle social challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MIC & 702 celebrate emerging disruptive entrepreneurs in new podcast series

25 July 2023 5:59 PM

John Perlman hears from MIC executives about their new podcast and how they've collaborated on these entrepreneurs' journeys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

McFarlane Moleli remembers Derek Watts: 'There isn't a life he hasn't touched'

Local

Former Steinhoff executive gets 3.5-year jail sentence

World Business Local

CSA launches professional women's league

Sport

EWN Highlights

Duo nabbed by police for alleged links to Port Shepstone taxi rank mass shooting

23 August 2023 5:00 PM

Zim elections marred by delays and names ‘missing’ from voters' roll

23 August 2023 4:35 PM

Lesufi to meet with Slovo Park residents following service delivery protests

23 August 2023 4:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA