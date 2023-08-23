How Livestock Wealth Enables Investors To Grow Their Wealth The African Way





The world of cryptocurrency, stocks, bonds, and other forms of investment can be daunting and confusing, especially to those starting out. Additionally, most of what can be invested in isn’t tangible.

But what if it could be? What if your investment was as real as the ground you stand on, and can grow in a visible way that isn’t a graph or chart?

Livestock Wealth gives you that opportunity. By combining investment and farming into what they call CrowdFarming, this business solution helps clients to invest in tangible, growing assets at the click of a button and grow their wealth the African way.

In a new episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, Bongani Bingwa is joined by Livestock Wealth’s CEO Ntuthuko Shezi, and MIC’s Impact Investment Manager, Thato Ntseare. They discuss the impact of CrowdFarming, the country's agricultural landscape, and the importance of teamwork between investors and investees.

Listen to the full interview below.

Everyone wants to farm, but its expensive to get into. So, what Livestock Wealth really is, is a very professionalized stokvel for farming, allowing anyone to have access to a farm and be able to profit from it. Ntuthuko Shezi, CEO, Livestock Wealth

Shezi also mentions the historic significance of farming and how part of Livestock Wealth’s mission is to revive the traditional method of farming while making it modern and as advanced as possible.

Farming was where generational wealth was made. That’s all we had. How do we bring back that age-old method of creating wealth in the 21st Century and make it work as professionally and sophisticated as it can be? Ntuthuko Shezi, CEO, Livestock Wealth

MIC’s Impact Investment Manager Thato Ntseare lists some of the qualities that Shezi and Livestock Wealth possess which thoroughly impressed the investment team at MIC, including the comfort and relatability factors that underpin the business’ goals.

“It’s a platform that’s connecting people with capital to those without,” he says. “It’s an alternative investing platform, which is a big trend among investors.”

He continues to explain how investors are constantly looking for new ways to invest their money and that Livestock Wealth grants that opportunity while also combining traditional methods with current tools and technologies.

