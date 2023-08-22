[LISTEN] What is ‘virtual wheeling’ and how will it impact our energy sector?
John Perlman speaks to Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.
A number of changes are coming to our energy sector as the nation continues to grapple with loadshedding.
One of these changes, which Yelland wrote about in a News24 article, is called ‘virtual wheeling.’
The system we currently have in place when someone has surplus energy is something called one-to-one wheeling of power.
This allows Independent Power Producers to contract with customers using the Eskom grid as a transport mechanism.
Yelland says this mainly applies to large customers, such as mines, and it does have limitations, especially with connecting to municipalities.
With the new product, he says it will have the advantage of allowing these transactions to take place in the municipal grid.
This new virtual wheeling framework enables us to cross these boundaries without impacting on the metering and billing systems the municipalities currently have in place.Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to the interview above for more.
