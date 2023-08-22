Grab your sunscreen, it's going to be HOT in Gauteng
Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service (SAWS) Forecaster. (skip to 38:54)
It seems that across Gauteng winter is well and truly over (at least for this week) with high temperatures across the board.
In Johannesburg we will be seeing a high of 28°C until Thursday and a high of 27°C on Friday, with a slight drop on Saturday and Sunday to highs of 25°C and 23°C.
This will be paired with sunny conditions and clear skies until Sunday.
In Pretoria, the high temperatures will range from 30°C on Thursday to 28°C on Friday and again, a slightly cooler weekend.
Vereeniging will also be having clear skies and highs of up to 27°C.
🔴BREAKING: PRETORIA TO HIT 30°C ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON, FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE START OF WINTER 2023!!!' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 21, 2023
Johannesburg 28°C
Vereeniging 29°C
🔥Pretoria 30°C
Really nice and warm as we are heading into Spring.Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 22.8.2023 pic.twitter.com/uv4lhBsQ82' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2023
If you are in Gauteng this week, be sure to layer on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water because it is going to be a scorcher.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116423009_african-woman-sweating-feeling-uncomfortable-from-heat-stroke-in-hot-summer-weather-holding-waving-u.html
