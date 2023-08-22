Grab your sunscreen, it's going to be HOT in Gauteng





Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service (SAWS) Forecaster. (skip to 38:54)

It seems that across Gauteng winter is well and truly over (at least for this week) with high temperatures across the board.

In Johannesburg we will be seeing a high of 28°C until Thursday and a high of 27°C on Friday, with a slight drop on Saturday and Sunday to highs of 25°C and 23°C.

This will be paired with sunny conditions and clear skies until Sunday.

In Pretoria, the high temperatures will range from 30°C on Thursday to 28°C on Friday and again, a slightly cooler weekend.

Vereeniging will also be having clear skies and highs of up to 27°C.

🔴BREAKING: PRETORIA TO HIT 30°C ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON, FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE START OF WINTER 2023!!!



Johannesburg 28°C

Vereeniging 29°C

🔥Pretoria 30°C ' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 21, 2023

Really nice and warm as we are heading into Spring. Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 22.8.2023 pic.twitter.com/uv4lhBsQ82 ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2023

If you are in Gauteng this week, be sure to layer on the sunscreen and drink plenty of water because it is going to be a scorcher.

